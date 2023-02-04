Vigilance Bureau arrests Zirakpur EO’s accomplice in DA case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh February 3

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested a coloniser, Ashu Goyal, an accomplice of the suspended Executive Officer (EO), Zirakpur, Girish Verma, for conniving with the latter to amass huge wealth than his known sources of income.

A spokesperson of the state VB today said after an inquiry a case under Sections 13(1) (b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of the IPC was registered against suspects Girish Verma, his wife Sangeeta Verma and son Vikas Verma.

In this case, the Bureau has nominated two accomplices of suspect Vikas Verma, namely Ashu Goyal and Gourav Gupta, both from Kurali, SAS Nagar district, for helping the EO to invest his ill-gotten money in properties.

The suspects Ashu Goyal, Gourav Gupta and Vikas Verma had established two infrastructure firms M/s Bala Ji Infra Buildtech, Kharar, and M/s Bala Ji Developers, Kurali. They had developed colonies under both the firms. EO Girish Verma used to invest ill-gotten money through his son in these developer firms.

“The Mohali court has ordered police remand of Goyal for three days. Further investigation in the case is in progress. The role of other persons will also be probed,” he said.