Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 13

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has attached four properties of Rakesh Kumar Singla, former Deputy Director of the state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, and his wife Rachna. The action was taken after an interim attachment order was passed by the court of Ajit Attri, Special Judge, Ludhiana, on August 8.

Seven more assets traced The VB has traced seven more properties purchased by Rakesh Singla in name of his wife and son in Khanna & New Chandigarh

A case was filed against ex- minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Singla over illegal allotment of labour & cartage tenders in 2020-21

On August 16, 2022, a case was registered against former Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, his close associate Singla and others at the VB police station here in connection with illegal allotment of labour and cartage tenders in 2020-21. Singla was declared a proclaimed offender on December 3, 2022, and a Red Corner Notice was issued against him. A VB spokesperson said Singla had purchased a number of properties during his postings in the department. During the investigation, the VB found that Singla had purchased five properties in Ludhiana and Chandigarh.

All these five properties were purchased by him in the name of his wife from 2011 to 2022. Of these, four properties, located in Ludhiana, have been attached. The value of the attached properties is approximately Rs 5 crore. Another case of disproportionate assets had been registered against both Singla and his wife who were absconding, he added.

Between April 1, 2011, and July 31, 2022, the income of Singla and his wife was Rs 2.59 crore against the expenditure of Rs 4.43 crore, which was 70.92 per cent more than his known sources of income, the spokesperson said.

#Punjab Vigilance Bureau