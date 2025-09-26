Vigilance Bureau attaches assets of ex-Food and Civil Supplies Dept Deputy Director, his family in graft case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has attached eight properties and bank accounts belonging to former Deputy Director of the Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Department, Rakesh Kumar Singla, his wife Rachna Singla, and their sons Swaraj Singla and Siddarth Singla, in connection with ongoing criminal cases.

This action, involving properties and amounts worth crores of rupees, was taken following a court order in the case titled ‘State vs Rakesh Kumar Singla and others’, regarding an FIR No. 8, registered on April 19, 2023, under relevant sections the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the IPC.

According to a VB spokesperson, the attached properties are situated in Khanna, Sector 48-A Chandigarh, Mullanpur and SAS Nagar. Additionally, the Bureau has attached bank balances amounting to Rs. 1,08,44,785, allegedly received by Rachna as rental returns from these properties.

Rent amounts of Rs 14,32,992 and Rs 16,25,088, received by Swaraj and Siddarth respectively, from other properties, have also been attached.

The VB said the Ludhiana court, in its order dated September 15, 2025, has restrained the accused and their legal heirs/attorneys from transferring or mortgaging these properties during the pendency of the case.

The attachments are part of a broader investigation into allegations that Rakesh Kumar Singla amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure in public service.

Investigations had revealed that Singla was allegedly involved in a criminal conspiracy case earlier highlighted in FIR No. 11, registered on August 16, 2022, which accused him of corruption and embezzlement.

Further probe revealed that he had illegally purchased properties in the names of his family members using proceeds from corruption. The accused Singla and his wife have been declared proclaimed offenders as they had been evading law enforcing agencies.