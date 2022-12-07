Vigilance Bureau grills Gurdaspur Congress MLA Barindermeet Pahra, kin for 7 hourrs

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, December 6

Vigilance sleuths questioned sitting Gurdaspur Congress MLA Barindermeet Pahra and three of his family members for nearly seven hours at the Gurdaspur unit office.

Amritsar range SSP Varinder Singh heads the three-member team. The other members of the team are DSP (Gurdaspur unit) Nirmal Singh and Inspector Vikrant Salaria.

The MLA, his brother Baljit Singh Pahra, father Gurmeet Singh and a cousin Jagmeet Singh Jaggi reached the Gurdaspur office around 9 am and remained there till 4 pm.

The SSP said the MLA had been handed over some forms and has been asked to come again on December 14.

“We are in the process of joining the dots. We have called him and some more of his family members and friends on the next date of questioning,” said the SSP.

The Vigilance had initiated an inquiry on August 25 against the MLA. On October 3, DSP Nirmal Singh had asked the district lead bank to provide the police with bank details of Pahra and some of his immediate family members. “Today’s questioning is a part of the ongoing probe,” said the SSP.

Sources say the sleuths have collected some concrete evidence and will counter the MLA with documents and facts on December 14.

Meanwhile, Pahra claimed he was a victim of political vendetta. “My father was made to sit for seven hours at one place. He has a high blood sugar level and he should have been allowed to go outside at regular intervals,” he said.

This, however, was vehemently countered by SSP Varinder Singh. “At no point did we harass him,” he said.

There was a controversy over DSP Nirmal Singh saluting the MLA when the latter entered his office for questioning. The SSP said it was a normal procedure for an officer to salute a sitting MLA. “He enjoys the rank of chief secretary. Moreover, he is yet to be declared guilty. My officer has done no wrong in according him respect by saluting him,” said Varinder Singh.

Vigilance gets prosecution sanction against former minister Dharamsot

The Vigilance on Tuesday got prosecution sanction from the Administrative Department against former Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

He was held in June for his involvement in “organised corruption” regarding issuance of permits for cutting of khair trees and issuance of NOCs

A case under Sections 7, 7-A 13 (A)(1) (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Section 120B of the IPC has been registered at the VB police station, SAS Nagar

