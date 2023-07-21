Vigilance Bureau nabs ex-PCS officer in orchard relief scam

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 20

The Vigilance Bureau today arrested retired PCS officer Jagdish Singh Johal, who was the Land Acquisition Collector (LAC) of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), in connection with the alleged guava orchard compensation scam.

Crores claimed ‘wrongfully’ Compensation worth crores of rupees was allegedly wrongfully claimed in lieu of the land acquired by GMADA at Bakarpur village in Mohali district.

This is the 20th arrest in the case wherein compensation worth crores of rupees was allegedly wrongfully claimed in lieu of land acquired by GMADA at Bakarpur village in Mohali district.

A VB spokesperson said Johal was instrumental in approving disbursal of wrongful payments to the beneficiaries on the basis of tailor-made assessment report containing their names and shares in contravention with the revenue records.

Two retired patwaris, Surinderpal Singh and Surinderpal, then posted in the LAC Branch of GMADA, were arrested in the case last week.

The spokesperson said during interrogation, they disclosed that initially, they had refused to certify the payment forms as the names of owners and shares mentioned in the assessment report of the Horticulture Department were different from actual owners and their shares as per the revenue records.

They alleged that Johal exercised his influence and pressured them to initiate noting for the approval of disbursement of payments in accordance with the assessment report of the Horticulture Department by ignoring the revenue records. As the LAC, the accused PCS officer approved the payments and subsequently released around Rs 124 crore to various beneficiaries, giving undue benefits to them while causing heavy losses to the exchequer.

To ensure payments to genuine beneficiaries, the GMADA Chief Administrator had even ordered that the LAC would inspect guava orchards and check girdawari records to ascertain the age of trees besides conducting GIS drone-mapping survey and videography of the area.

However, Johal allegedly deliberately ignored all these checks and released the payments in connivance with the accused beneficiaries, the spokesperson added.

#Mohali