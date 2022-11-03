Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs patwari, registers case against ASI for graft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Moga, November 2

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested a patwari for taking a bribe of Rs 3,500 and has registered a graft case against an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) for accepting bribe Rs 30,000.

The patwari has been identified as Bhagwan Das. He was arrested on the basis of the complaint lodged at Chief Minister’s anti-corruption helpline by Balwinder Singh, a resident of Ballran village of Sangrur.

The complainant alleged that the patwari had demanded a bribe of Rs 3,500 for mutation of his agricultural land.

In another case, the VB registered a corruption case against ASI Gurmeet Singh posted at Sadar police station, Ferozepur, for accepting Rs 30,000 from a resident of Moga district.

The complainant, Jagsir Singh of Korie Wala Kalan village, had approached the VB and alleged the ASI had taken Rs 30,000 in lieu of not involving him in a police case in which a woman had submitted a complaint against him.

The complainant also alleged that the ASI, being the investigating officer in the case, had demanded Rs 20,000 more for executing a mutual agreement in the case.

The complainant had recorded the conversation between him and the ASI as evidence. After verification of the complaint, the VB registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against ASI Gurmeet Singh.

#Moga