Vigilance Bureau probes illegal regularisation

Mohali, June 23
The VB has launched an inquiry into the alleged illegal regularisation of 138 temporary employees by various zila parishads and panchayat samitis across the state.
The Chief Secretary has directed the VB to take further action against those whose services were illegally reguarlised.
