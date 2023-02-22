Vigilance Bureau summons Punjab ex-minister Brahm Mohindra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 21

The Vigilance Bureau has summoned former minister Brahm Mohindra to verify a complaint against him for possessing disproportionate assets.

Vigilance sources said Mohindra had been summoned to appear at Vigilance Headquarters, Mohali.

Brahm Mohindra, however, has expressed his inability to appear before the Vigilance on February 24 due to prior commitments. In a communication to the Vigilance, he has asked for another date for questioning. Mohindra is the sixth former minister to be probed for disproportionate assets.

