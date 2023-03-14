Vigilance Bureau summons former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla on March 17

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, March 14

The Sangrur office of Vigilance Bureau (VB) has summoned former Punjab Education minister and Congress leader Vijay Inder Singla to question him on his assets and his sources of income.

Some senior officers of VB denied having conducted any preliminary inquiry into the assets of minister, but sources said some confidants of Singla were summoned to Sangrur VB office sometime back and were questioned about their role and job profile during the Congress regime in Punjab. They were also directed to fill form which included details about their assets before the Congress came to power and this day besides their sources of income.

“We have summoned former minister Singla at Sangrur on March 17 to question him about his assets and sources of income. We could not say that he has amassed assets beyond his known sources of income as at this juncture. It’s all a matter of investigation,” a VB officer from Sangrur said on the condition of anonymity.

Asked whether VB has prepared any questionnaire for Singla, the officer said they were preparing questions related to the tender allotment in both PWD and Education departments, sources of income of former minister, assets and the funds spent over the development of Sangrur constituency are also under scanner.

Singla’s mobile was switched off when Tribune tried to contact him.

Sangrur VB DSP Parminder Singh, too, refused to share any information.

When Singla was minister, various leaders of opposition parties had levelled allegations of corruption in PWD department. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who was then Leader of Opposition, had also demanded high level Vigilance Inquiry to probe the quality of material used for the construction of roads by PWD officers.

