Vigilance Bureau to quiz accused over IGP’s role in Rs 20 lakh bribery case

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 1

Two days after a man accused of bribing the police made a confessional statement in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Faridkot, and pointed an accusing finger at an IGP-rank officer, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) today got his remand for questioning.

The VB has also applied to get a copy of the confessional statement made by accused Malkeet Dass in the court. A team of VB officers reached the court here to get the custody of Malkeet Dass today.

After the name of a senior IPS officer surfaced in a Rs 20 lakh bribery case which is connected with the murder of a dera chief, the VB wants to verify the IGP’s involvement in the case, revealed sources in the bureau. A bribe of Rs 20 lakh was allegedly paid to SP, DSP and SI rank police officers at a gaushala which was headed by Malkeet Dass.

Seeking a pardon and agreeing to turn approver, Dass enunciated how Gagan Dass, the complainant in the murder case, was threatened of being implicated in a false case if he did not pay Rs 50 lakh bribe, which was later settled at Rs 20 lakh.

He alleged that police officers collected this amount for an IGP-rank officer.

#Faridkot