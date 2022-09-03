Punjab Vigilance Bureau gets notice on Bharat Bhushan Ashu's bail application

Ludhiana, September 2
Former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has moved a bail application for his release in a corruption case related to the transportation tender allotment scam.
Taking cognisance of the bail plea, Special Judge Dr Ajit Atri issued a notice to the Vigilance Bureau for producing the record pertaining to the case on September 9.
Ashu, who was arrested on August 22, remained in police custody for about nine days. Later, he was sent to judicial custody.
Earlier, Ashu was shifted to the Ludhiana Central Jail. However, due to security reasons, he was shifted to the Patiala Jail. Claiming to be innocent and a victim of political vendetta, the former minister has asserted that he did not indulge in corruption.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Big jolt for Nitish Kumar in northeast as 5 JD(U) MLAs merge with BJP in Manipur
Earlier, bulk of the JDU MLAs had joined the BJP in Arunacha...
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...
Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest
In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...
3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case
Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...
3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh
Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...