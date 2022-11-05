Punjab Vigilance nabs 5 truck drivers for evading GST

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 4

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested five truck drivers after their vehicles were found laden with scrap belonging to different passers (agents). They were causing a huge loss to the state exchequer by evading the GST in connivance with officials. A case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 7, 7(A) and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB police station flying squad-1 in SAS Nagar.

A VB spokesperson said the drivers of the vehicles laden with iron scrap and belonging to different passers were evading GST through forged bills. The iron scrap was meant for usage in the furnaces of Mandi Gobindgarh and Khanna areas and the nexus was busted by the Economic Offences wing of the VB, he added.

The arrested truck drivers were identified as Gaurav Kumar, Ram Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Jaswant Singh and Joginder Singh.