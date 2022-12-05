Vigilance nabs absconding woman agent

Chandigarh, December 4
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested Sapna of Vijay Nagar, an absconding agent accused of colluding with Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) Naresh Kaler in the vehicle fitness certificates scam case.
A VB spokesperson said the Bureau had conducted a surprise check in the office of the MVI and exposed a massive scam in the issuance of fitness certificates without proper inspection of commercial and private vehicles in connivance with private agents.
