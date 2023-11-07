Vigilance nabs another accused in tender scam

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 6

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested another trader in a case related to the alleged paddy transportation tender scam after he surrendered in a Ludhiana court today.

The accused has been identified as Parmjeet Chechi, owner of M/s Gurdas Ram & Sons, Jagraon.

The court has remanded Chechi in three-day VB custody. His anticipatory bail application had been dismissed by the Supreme Court and he had been directed to surrender before the VB.

The VB spokesperson said Chechi was closely associated with former Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and suspended deputy director Rakesh Kumar Singla, who was on the run.