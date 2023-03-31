Vigilance names Sadhu Singh Dharamsot's son in corruption case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 30

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has named four persons, including Harpreet Singh, son of former Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in a corruption case.

The accused Rajesh Kumar Chopra and Raj Kumar Nagpal, who were arrested on March 28, had bought a residential plot for Rs 60 lakh and sold it for Rs 25 lakh on the same day to the minister’s son.

The VB produced Chopra and Nagpal before a Mohali court, which sent them to six-day police custody.

A VB spokesman said they had registered a case under Sections 13(1) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act on February 2. During the probe, it was found that Nagpal, a resident of Sector 8, Panchkula, had obtained the Letter of Intent (LOI) of plot no. 2023, Sector 88, Mohali, from Gurminder Singh Gill of Phase 3B-2, Mohali, for Rs 60 lakh after purchasing an affidavit dated November 27, 2018. The accused purchased another affidavit on the same day and sold the same plot for Rs 25 lakh on the basis of this affidavit to Harpreet.

At the time of purchase and sale of this plot, Chopra, a resident of Sector 82, Mohali, signed as a witness, he informed. The spokesperson said it had come to the fore that property dealer Raj Kumar Sarpanch of Jujhar Nagar, Mohali, had played an important role to procure this LOI.

The VB said there was no record with the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority about this particular LOI. This plot was directly transferred from Gill in the name of minister’s son.

On the basis of these findings, the VB added Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act to the FIR.