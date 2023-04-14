Vigilance probe initiated against 3 IAS officers, 2 ex-ministers, HC told

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 13

A Vigilance inquiry has been registered against five persons — three IAS officers and two ex-ministers — in the irrigation scam.

An affidavit to this effect was placed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court more than a year after the issuance of a show-cause notice to then Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari and other officers, asking them to explain why proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act should not be initiated.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan referred to the affidavit filed by the Punjab Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau. Among other things, it said the permission under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, had been granted by the government to probe the matter.

“Thereafter, a Vigilance inquiry No.08 dated September 28, 2022, is registered against five persons,” it said.

Taking note of the developments, Justice Sangwan asserted that action was not called for. The Bench was hearing the contempt petition filed against Tiwari and other respondents by Harmit Singh through senior advocate Baltej Singh Sidhu with counsel Himmat Singh Sidhu.

The case has its genesis in a petition filed in public interest by Harmit Singh and other petitioners. The Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli was told by the petitioners in July 2021 that the state was dragging its feet in the investigation of the FIR registered on August 17, 2017, for cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and other offences under Sections 406, 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 477-A and120-B of the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, at Vigilance Bureau police station, Phase 1, Mohali.

It was added that the authorities had taken cognizance of the matter and had conducted the investigation. But the necessary sanction for prosecution had not been granted. The state counsel, on the other hand, had submitted that the matter would be examined by the authorities and necessary action and decision, if so required, on the representation/legal notice filed by the petitioners would be taken by the authorities expeditiously in accordance with law.

Disposing of the matter, the Bench on July 14, 2021, had asserted: “In the circumstances and without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, the petition is disposed of with a direction that the authorities shall look into the grievances/concerns that are being raised by the petitioners and take the necessary measures/decision on the petitioners’ representation/legal notice”.

The matter was placed before Justice Sangwan after Baltej Singh Sidhu contended non-compliance of order dated July 14, 2021, amounted to wilful, intentional, deliberate violation of the orders passed by the High Court. As such, they had made themselves liable to be punished under the Contempt of Court Act.