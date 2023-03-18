Vigilance quizzes ex-minister Mohindra for 5 hrs in DA case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Sangrur, March 17

The Vigilance Bureau today questioned former Minister Brahm Mohindra in Mohali for over five hours in connection with a disproportionate assets complaint against him.

Officials said Mohindra may be called again after verification of the documents and claims.

Mohindra is the sixth former minister to be probed for disproportionate assets.

After appearing before the VB officials, Mohindra said, “I am a six-term MLA. I am a law-abiding citizen, I will appear before the VB whenever I am called. There is no illegality, all my property is accounted for. I have furnished all property-related information in the election affidavit.”

On being asked if he was being targeted due to political vendetta, Mohindra said, “It is clear to everyone how this government is working. There is no development work going on in the state.”

Meanwhile, former Congress minister Vijay Inder Singla, who had also been summoned, failed to turn up at the bureau office in Sangrur.

“Late last night, I reached Patiala from New Delhi. I will check whether my staff has got any notice from the VB or not and follow the directions. I have done nothing wrong,” said Singla.

On March 14, a senior VB officer had confirmed that they had summoned Singla at Sangrur on March 17 to question him about his assets and sources of income.

Interestingly, the officer had also claimed that they were preparing a list of questions for Singla.

Sangrur VB DSP Parminder Singh could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.