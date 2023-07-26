Vigilance raids Civil Hospital

Gurdaspur: The Vigilance Bureau raided the Civil Hospital and took into possession records relating to dope-testing procedures conducted for the grant of arms licence. Sleuths said they had regularly been receiving reports that the dope-testing process was full of flaws which were exploited by some staff to rake in money. TNS
Mand reaches out to SGPC
Amritsar: Dhian Singh Mand, the ‘parallel’ acting Jathedar of Akal Takht, has extended an invitation to SGPC-appointed Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh to join him for a meeting for the betterment of the community. TNS
Shuttle bus service soon
Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the government would soon launch shuttle bus service in big cities of the state. Mann said a pilot project for the bus service would be introduced at Mohali, adding that the facility would be later replicated in other towns and cities. TNS
Cops stop car, woman dies
Moga: A woman died after the car she was travelling in was stopped for checking by cops in Moga district. The deceased, who was the driver’s wife, has been identified as Navpreet Kaur (32). Her family alleged she died after a heart attack. TNS
Bajwa attacks AAP
Chandigarh: Leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal to teach some decency to AAP local leaders, MLAs, and minister before they were sent out for public dealings.
