Vigilance raids ex-minister’s house

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 15

A team of the Vigilance Bureau today conducted another raid at the residence of former Cabinet Minister Sunder Sham Arora here.

Officials of the Public Works Department, who came with the Vigilance team, measured the house and assessed the cost of its construction, which, sources said, was in crores. Arora was caught by the Vigilance in October 2022 in a case of paying a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to an AIG.

The raiding team comprised officers of the Vigilance Department from Chandigarh, DSP Ajay Kumar, an Executive Engineer and SDO of the PWD and DSP Munish Kumar.

The team started the inspection of Arora’s luxurious house on the local Una road this morning, which continued till the evening.

Arora’s other properties will also to be measured. Many partners of Arora, who have allegedly raised many colonies and marriage palaces in Hoshiarpur, are also on the radar of the Vigilance Department.