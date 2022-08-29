Vigilance remand of former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu extended by two days

Ludhiana, August 29
A local court on Monday extended the Vigilance remand of former minister and Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu by two more days in an alleged foodgrain transportation tender scam.
Ashu was produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sumit Makkar. Earlier, the court had remanded him into the custody of the Vigilance Bureau till August 27.
The defence counsels had termed the whole case as "false and frivolous". They said it was a clear case of "political vendetta and rivalry only to placate some political bosses".
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had on August 22 arrested Ashu, who was the food and civil supplies minister in the previous Congress government.
Ashu, who is the state Congress working president, was arrested in Ludhiana for an alleged scam related to the allotment of transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles during the Congress regime.
