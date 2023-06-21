 Vigilance shares ‘secret’ list of 48 tainted revenue officials with govt : The Tribune India

Vigilance shares ‘secret’ list of 48 tainted revenue officials with govt

Vigilance shares ‘secret’ list of 48 tainted revenue officials with govt


Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, June 20

A ‘secret’ list of 48 tainted tehsildars sent to the government by the Vigilance Bureau has ruffled many feathers in the state.

According to sources, on May 19, Chief Director, Punjab Vigilance Bureau, had prepared a list, marked ‘secret’, of 48 tehsildars and naib-tehsildars along with a list of agents through whom they were receiving bribe and was sent to Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua.

Five tehsildars from ludhiana

  • The list has the names of one tehsildar and two naib tehsildars from Patiala district, one tehsildar each from Barnala, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Sangrur, Moga, Ferozepur and Fazilka each
  • Apart from that one tehsildar and three naib tehsildars are in Mohali, one tehsildar and three naib tehsildar in Ropar, one naib tehsildar in Fatehgarh Sahib. One teshildar from Muktsar and five tehsildars and one naib tehsildar are from Ludhiana
  • Two tehsildars and two naib tehsildars belong to Jalandhar, three tehsildars and two naib tehsildars to Hoshiarpur, three tehsildars to Kapurthala, one tehsildar and one naib tehsildar to SBS Nagar district, two tehsildars to Gurdaspur, three tehsildars and two naib tehsildars to Bathinda

As per the cover note sent to the Chief Secretary, the list was prepared after gathering information from the field staff. As per note, these officials have deployed individuals and deed writers to receive the bribe money.

Revealing the modus operandi of the corrupt officials, while preparing sale deeds, the writers write code words whether the bribe money has been received from the applicant and the ‘collected money’ is handed over to tehsildar the same day.

The note also mentions that these officials register properties to evade stamp duty, which is leading to loss to the government. The note says that it is common that the registries of the unapproved colonies are done without obtaining the No-Ojcetion Certificates (NOC). Even the genuine properties for which the NOC is not required, people are being armtwisted to pay the bribe.

Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua confirmed that he had received the list from the Vigilance and forwarded it to the Financial Commissioner, revenue, three weeks back. “But we have not received any action taken report so far,” he said.

Gurdev Singh Dham, president of the Revenue Officers’ Association, said it meant out of 275 revenue officers, around 80 per cent were honest. They have called a meeting of their association and will decide their future course of action.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Assembly passes Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to ensure free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple

2
Trending

'Send them all to India': Pakistani students get disciplinary notice for celebrating Holi in university

3
Punjab

Punjab Assembly passes Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed at removing governor as chancellor of state universities

4
Haryana

No corporate keen on having liquor licence in Gurugram

5
Nation EXPLAINER

Did negative word of mouth lead to collapse of Adipurush?

6
Punjab

Bill to remove Governor as Chancellor of Punjab's universities likely

7
Punjab

Release rural development fund in 10 days or Punjab will move Supreme Court, CM Bhagwant Mann tells Centre in state Assembly

8
Nation

This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name; here is how he got exposed

9
Jalandhar

Bhagwant Mann attends CM's yogshala in Jalandhar

10
Diaspora

Cops find body of missing Indian student near river in Canada

Don't Miss

View All
Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

Top News

PM Modi’s state visit is real testament to growing relationship between India and US: Gifford

PM Modi arrives in US on his maiden state visit

Will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga ...

Punjab CM presents Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Assembly

Punjab Assembly passes Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to ensure free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple

SAD MLA Manpreet Ayali opposes the Bill

SGPC rejects bill for free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple; says will not be allowed to be implemented

SGPC rejects bill for free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple; says will not be allowed to be implemented

Dhami said the Punjab government is weakening the SGPC by ma...

Central team to be deployed in UP, Bihar to aid them in public health response measures for heat-related illnesses

Central team to be deployed in UP, Bihar to aid them in public health response measures for heat-related illnesses

This was directed by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya...

Centre is trying to run Delhi govt by stealth: Kejriwal

Centre is trying to run Delhi govt by stealth: Kejriwal

He claimed that the ordinance also provides the LG Office wi...


Cities

View All