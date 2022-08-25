Vigilance sleuths visit police AIG's Mohali house to assess property in disproportionate assets case

Chandigarh/Mohali, August 25
In connection with the ongoing vigilance probe against former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and forest officials, Vigilance sleuths arrived at the Sector 88, Mohali, house of police officer AIG Ashish Kapoor to assess the property in a disproportionate assets case.
Besides Dharamsot, forest officials Vishal Chauhan and Guramanpreet Singh are in judicial custody.
On February 12, the police had filed a charge sheet in the Mohali court against Kapoor and five others for favouring one of the accused in a case of illegally grabbing forest land at Karoran village in the district.
Sources said the VB team is taking measurements of the one-kanal house .
