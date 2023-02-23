Vigilance starts probe into Amritsar palm tree 'scam'

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, February 22

The Vigilance Bureau has started a probe into the alleged scam pertaining to palm trees, planted in different parts of the city by the MC, on the basis of a complaint lodged by Amritsar North MLA and former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.

Kunwar had alleged gross irregularities and corrupt practices in the plantation and maintenance of palm trees planted on various intersections. He had shot off a letter to the Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, along with a copy to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

AAP MLA said the contractor hired for planting these trees and the MC officials should be investigated.

According to information, 175 palm trees were procured for Rs 18 lakh in 2021 and the expenditure of planting them was additional. However, within a short span of time, many palm trees dried due to poor upkeep.