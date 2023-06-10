Vigilance starts probe into MGNREGA funds’ misuse

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 9

In the wake of allegations of large-scale irregularities in MGNREGA funds during 2019-20 in Faridkot, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) has started an investigation.

A team of Vigilance sleuths reached Tehna village for the physical verification of many projects, claimed to have been executed under MGNREGA.

The VB has started the inquiry on the basis of a complaint by a former sarpanch, alleging the misuse of funds by enlisting the ghost beneficiaries. The complainant alleged that some dead people figured on the muster rolls and wage remuneration was drawn against their names.

It is alleged that huge amounts were paid to the physically non-existing firms, registered in the names of two close associates of a former Congress MLA.

It is alleged that MGNREGA funds were used on individual’s land, while ignoring the public cause. The long interlocked brick roads were laid to give way to some individuals as these persons were the supporters of a ruling party leader of that time.

It has been alleged in the complaint that there were violation of many rules in the execution of the work. Other than engaging private contractors for the execution of works, more funds were used on purchasing of material than providing employment to the poor engaged as labour under the scheme.

Roads under MGNREGA were constructed on private land without following any process and on the basis of a no-objection certificate (NOC) on a plain paper provided by the Iand owner.

It is alleged that after an inquiry, the Director, MGNREGA, had also found many irregularities in the utilisation of funds in various development works in Faridkot district earlier and he had asked the district administration to recover Rs 45.34 lakh from 12 officials of the Rural Development and Panchayat Department here. However, the department recovered only Rs 13 lakh.