Vigilance team raids Majitha office amid tight security

A Vigilance Bureau team raided the office of Bikram Singh Majithia in Amritsar’s Majitha Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

The SAD leader was brought to the property by the raiding Vigilance team.

Apart from amassing wealth beyond his known sources of income, he has been accused of laundering Rs 540 crore of drug money.

The raid was conducted amid tight security. the Vigilance team arrived at Majithia’s office at 3 pm in around 20 vehicles and carried out the investigation for around an hour and half.

The area was barricaded to restrict the entry of people and SAD workers. The police did not allow Majitha MLA and SAD leader’s wife Ganieve Kaur to go to the office. “Though, I had told them that only my lawyer and I would go to the office, they did not allow,” she said.

The MLA called the raid “illegal” while adding that the Vigilance had already conducted simultaneous raids on their residences in Amritsar’s Green Avenue, Majitha and Chandigarh.