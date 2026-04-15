Vigilant Panth most effective safeguard, govt can’t interfere in matters of Gurus: Giani Gargaj

On the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas, Akal Takht Jathedar Gaini Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said vigilant Panth was the most effective safeguard against sacrilege.

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Referring to the 2022 incident at Darbar Sahib, he said the alertness of the community prevented a major act of sacrilege.

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“Wherever the Panth is aware, such incidents cannot succeed,” he asserted.

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Commenting on the anti- sacrilege Bill cleared by the Punjab Government in the Vidhan Sabha, he said though strict punishment for offenders was the need of the hour, the government could not interfere in matters concerning Gurus.

He maintained that issues such as printing or management of Guru Granth Sahib cannot be brought under the state control and must remain within the jurisdiction of the Panth.

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He also questioned the delay in identifying those behind the 2022 sacrilege attempt. Raising concerns over the Sikh rights, the Jathedar highlighted instances where Sikh articles of faith (Kakaars) were reportedly removed during competitive exams and at airports. He questioned both the Punjab Government and the Centre on why such incidents persist despite constitutional protections guaranteeing religious freedom.

Thousands of Sikh devotees gathered at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib to mark the historic day with devotion and enthusiasm. Addressing the gathering, Giani Gargaj elaborated on the historical significance of the creation of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh. He spoke about the role of the Panj Piaras, urging the sangat to remain steadfast in Sikh values and principles.

Rejecting claims that Sikhs were converting to other religions, the Jathedar termed such narratives as completely false. He added that individuals who lack a proper understanding of Sikhi and fall into superstition may be misled, but it is incorrect to generalise such instances to the entire community.

He encouraged youth to maintain Sabat Soorat and stay away from drugs, advocating zero tolerance towards substance abuse. He also appealed to the community to continue raising its voice for the release of Bandi Singhs.