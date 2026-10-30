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Home / Punjab / Vijay Inder Singla warns Punjab AAP leaders of public anger after Model Code of Conduct

Vijay Inder Singla warns Punjab AAP leaders of public anger after Model Code of Conduct

Singla says Rahul Gandhi would highlight the unfulfilled promises of the AAP government during his rally in Punjab on November 4

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:42 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Vijay Inder Singla, chairman of the Election Management and Coordination Committee (EMCC) of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. File Photo
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Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Punjab on November 4, Vijay Inder Singla, chairman of the Election Management and Coordination Committee (EMCC) of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), on Friday blamed the AAP government of failing to curb the drug menace in the state.

“If the AAP is able to win even 10 seats, they should consider themselves lucky. The way the party has misused the Punjab Police to suppress the voice of the common man and punish those opposing the drug supply network is a glaring example of the state's law and order situation," Singla said.

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The former Cabinet minister said Rahul would highlight the unfulfilled promises of the AAP government during his visit.

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“Punjab is going through turmoil, and it is only because of the AAP government. Wait and watch what happens when the Election Commission brings Punjab under the Model Code of Conduct. AAP leaders will not be able to enter villages. People are ready to rise against the government's misdeeds,” he said.

Singla further said that the Congress had a plan in focus to be implemented when it comes to power in Punjab.

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