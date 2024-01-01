Vijoy Kumar Singh assumes office as Special Chief Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, January 1
Senior IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh on Monday assumed office as Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister.
Chairing a meeting, Singh said the percolation of pro-people and development-oriented policies of the state government would be his top priority.
He said a major thrust would be laid on providing clean, efficient, effective, responsive and transparent administration.
The Special Chief Secretary said that as per the commitment of the state government, thrust would be laid on key sectors like education, health, employment and industrial development.
He also underlined the need to ensure that people got the benefits of the citizen-centric services in a stipulated and time-bound manner.
