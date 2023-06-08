 Village ponds epicentre of rural life, asserts Punjab and Haryana High Court : The Tribune India

Village ponds epicentre of rural life, asserts Punjab and Haryana High Court

Issues guidelines to preserve pond on land donated by NRI

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, June 7

In a significant order liable to go a long way in preserving water bodies in the countryside, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that village ponds are the “epicentre of rural life” and maintain balance in a fragile ecosystem.

The assertion came as a Division Bench issued guidelines for preservation of a pond excavated on 30 marlas donated by NRI Tirath Singh “interested in philanthropist activities”. The commandments include proper installation and maintenance of treatment facilities in the village for making certain the disposal of sullage and ensuring “environment restoration and replenishment of surface water”.

The directions were issued after the Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice Kuldeep Tiwari was told about the conversion of the existing pond into a school building and a community centre.

The matter was brought to the notice of the High Court with the filing of a petition regarding alleged encroachment on the pond at Badial village. The Bench observed that some portion had been utilised by the government by constructing a school about 50 years ago. Some portion was also used for ingress and egress and as a playground. The vacant 10 marlas were used for discharge of sullage and dirty water.

The Bench added that the acts, result of a bona fide necessity, might not have “the sanctity of law”. However, the same had been done for the benefit of the inhabitants with no particular individual getting benefit. As such, these acts could not invite the wrath of the court.

The Bench added that the pond had been virtually converted into a disposal point for sullage and dirty water. Instead of maintaining “balance of ecosystem”, it became a “flashpoint for spreading of diseases”. The Judge added that they did not find it appropriate to now order demolition, considering that the pond had already been converted into a school building and a community centre for the villagers’ benefit and an alternative pond had been excavated on the land donated by the NRI.

“We deem it appropriate to issue directions to the respondents to implement an action plan for the functioning of the pond so that it can serve the purpose which otherwise was meant to be served by the original pond,” the Bench added.

The commandments

  • The Bench said the land donated for the pond would not be converted or used for any other purpose
  • Directions were issued to ensure disposal of sullage after treatment, while preventing its disposal into the pond
  • The authorities were directed to identify the sources of pollutants near the pond before ensuring their removal
  • The Department of Rural Development & Panchayat was asked to ensure requisite infra for use of pond water

