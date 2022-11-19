Morinda: Village post office in-charge looted at gunpoint

Morinda, November 18
Two youths allegedly looted Rs 25,000 from a post office at Dumna village, near here, on Friday.
Branch in-charge Rajinder Kaur informed the police that two youths, including one hiding a pistol in a shawl wrapped around him, reached the post office around 1 pm. Both the suspects sat in the post office and demanded that the in-charge hand over all the money she had and also threatened to shoot her if she did not comply.
Following this they took Rs 25,000 lying with her and fled on a motorcycle, the victim told the police.
The Station House Officer (SHO), Harsh Mohan Gautam, said the police had started investigation. Footage of the closed circuit TV cameras installed in the area was being scanned to identify the two suspects, the SHO said.
