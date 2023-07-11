Villager swept away in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, July 10

The rising water level in the Sutlej has led to an alarming situation in Moga district. The district administration has evacuated residents of a few villages located near the river. Sangera, Koudi Ala and Sherewala are among the affected villages.

Sources said a 65-year-old man of Sangera village died after he was swept away by the strong flow of water.

Locals said the river water had been rising for the past 24 hours. Besides the heavy rainfall, water is being added to the Sutlej from seasonal rivulets.

According to information, a flood-like situation has developed in a few villages of Moga on the Dhussi embankment of the Sutlej. While the administration has evacuated several families, many residents are not ready to leave their homes.