Villagers block Chandigarh-Sirhind road over youth’s suspicious death

Residents and family members of 23-year-old Davinder Singh blocked traffic on the Chandigarh-Sirhind road and staged a dharna outside the Badali Ala Singh police station on Saturday, demanding registration of an FIR and the arrest of those allegedly responsible for his death.

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The protesters alleged that Davinder Singh, a resident of Bhagrana village, had been called to a girl’s house, where he was allegedly beaten and forced to consume a poisonous substance. His condition deteriorated and he was shifted to the PGI, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment.

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The protest got political support when Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai joined the dharna and pressed the police to register an FIR. Following the protest, a case was initially registered under Section 108 of the BNS against six persons. However, the protesters remained dissatisfied and continued their agitation, demanding the arrest of the alleged culprits.

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Former MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra (Congress) and former MLA Didar Singh Bhatti (BJP) also joined the protest and urged the police to invoke appropriate sections, citing the family’s allegation that Davinder Singh had been murdered.

They sat on dharna and raised slogans against the police and the government. Subsequently, the police amended the charges.

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Bassi Pathana DSP Raj Kumar said the section had subsequently been changed from Section 108 to Section 103 of the BNS against six persons.