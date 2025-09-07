Villagers flag glut of supplies, urge donors to stop for now

An unmissable sight at the Baupur bundh on any given day is the mountain-high pile of water bottles, fodder on the roadside and scores of ration packages stored in tents.

Even as water has now begun receding in the flood-hit villages of Sultanpur Lodhi, there’s no stopping the endless ration train. As tonnes of ration continues to pour into the flood-hit areas of Sultanpur Lodhi non-stop from dawn to dusk, villagers are now exhorting the generous donors to stop!

The district administration also exhorted people today not to cause jams at the bundhs.

The floods are on the wane, but long queues of ration trolleys show no signs of slowing down. Villagers said some outsiders had collected years of ration and were taking full advantage of the situation. On Saturday too, there were a large number of trolleys and tractors full of supplies from Lucknow, Meerut, Delhi, with rations being brought in by Sikh and Muslim brethren.