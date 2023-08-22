Villagers grapple with inundation in Fazilka

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, August 21

The floods have shattered the life of border area villagers in Fazilka district. The release of 3 lakh cusecs of water from dams on August 18 has ruined farmers.

Villages such as Ram Singh Bhaini, Mahatam Nagar, Dona Nanka, Teja Rohela, Jhangar Bhaini, Gatti Number 1, Retewali Bhaini, Gulaba Bhaini, Mohar Jamsher, Sadda Singh and 12 dhanis are surrounded by floodwaters. The road connection of these villages has been snapped.

Harmesh Warval, sarpanch of Jhangar Bhaini and Ram Singh Bhaini villages, said there was a shortage of drinking water in Jhangar Bhaini, Retewali Bhaini, Gulaba Bhain and Mahatam Nagar had been submerged.

He said five aspirants of the village failed to appear in the examination for the recruitment in the Punjab Police held at Bathinda today as the administration did not provide them boat.

Farmer Harjinder Singh said three head of cattle were dying daily as the animals were forced to drink floodwater. Moreover, fodder was also in short supply. A number of snakes were creeping towards the dry areas in the villages, posing threat to the lives of people and animals as well. Several diseases have also surfaced due to mosquito biting. Jangir Singh, sarpanch of Teja Rohela village, said the water had entered the houses, crops had damaged and rooms collapsed. Farmers said roads had been damaged and 20 to 25 cattle head swept away.

Fazilka DC Senu Duggal said 700 persons had been shifted to relief camps.

Miseries galore

5 fail to appear in police recruitment exam held at Bathinda

Road link of the villages snapped

Shortage of drinking water

Many cattle head die

So far 5 persons lost life, 1 missing

