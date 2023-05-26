Villagers lock school, demand its upgrade

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 25

A day after the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the results of Class XII, the residents of border village Mohar Sona alias Nakeke and four nearby villages locked the gate of the Government High School as they demanded it be upgraded. They said they would continue the protest if their demands are not met.

Necessary action assured As soon as I learn’t about the protest, I met School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains. He has assured necessary action in this regard. Class XII will also be introduced in school. Narinder Pal Singh Sawna, fazilka mla

Muhar Sona Sarpanch Kashmir Singh and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti leader Jagdish Singh Mansa said the previous government had announced plans to upgrade the school to the senior secondary level. A foundation stone was also laid and admission of 69 students in Class XII was allowed. However, as soon as the AAP came to power here, the project came to a standstill. The officials concerned were approached many times, but to no avail. He added that before coming to power, the AAP claimed that it would provide education and health facilities in the state on priority. However, one year on, none of the promises have been fulfilled.