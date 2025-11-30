DT
Home / Punjab / Villagers organise quirky 'Do Nothing' contest to break mobile addiction in Moga village

Villagers organise quirky 'Do Nothing' contest to break mobile addiction in Moga village

Organisers said there is no time limit. Whoever sits the longest wins

Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Gholia Khurd (Moga), Updated At : 04:48 PM Nov 30, 2025 IST
In a world where people can’t sit for five minutes without checking their phones, a small village in Moga district has launched a bold rebellion: a competition where contestants must do absolutely nothing — not scroll, not call, not even stand up.

The residents of Gholia Khurd organised this unusual event to spread awareness about rising mobile addiction. The rules are simple, but tougher than any reality show challenge: participants must sit in one place without a mobile phone, without sleeping and without getting up — not even for the washroom. Food and water are provided, but contestants must stay glued to their spot. This time to the floor, not their screens.

The ‘Great Sitting Challenge’ attracted 55 participants from across Punjab, including children, youngsters, women and the elderly — all inspired by a viral social media post announcing the contest. Ironically, the same social media they’re now trying to avoid.

Organisers said there is no time limit. Whoever sits the longest wins. The prizes are motivating enough to test anyone’s patience:

1st Prize: A bicycle + Rs 4,500

2nd Prize: Rs 2,500

3rd Prize: Rs 1,500

But the aim, organisers insist, is far bigger than the prize money. “We want people to realise that life doesn’t collapse if you stay away from your mobile. There is peace, free time and real happiness when you look up from your phone and spend time with your family,” one organiser said, adding that participants came from several districts of Punjab.

With 55 people still sitting strong, the village now waits eagerly to see who will be crowned the ultimate champion of doing nothing — a title that, for once, is actually worth winning.

