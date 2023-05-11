Villagers protest demolition move

Abohar, May 10
Kallarkhera villagers on Tuesday held a protest after the Khuiyansarwer Block Development and Panchayat Officer visited the area for demarcation of 46 houses constructed on panchayati land.
The administration has served notices to demolish the illegal buildings as per the state-wide drive launched by the government. Activists of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) have extended support to the villagers.
