Home / Punjab / Villagers protest in front of police post

Villagers protest in front of police post

Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 07:26 AM Jun 01, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Farmers from various villages and workers of the Government Seed Farm here staged a dharna outside the rural area police post on Friday night, accusing some cops of sheltering drug peddlers.

They alleged that some cops themselves remained drunk at night and ignored activities of drug peddlers. Over the past three-four days, they repeatedly informed the police

about such elements, but to no avail.

The protesters alleged that the sale of heroin and pregabalin capsules was rampant in their villages.

Terming the allegation of police inaction as false, City-1 police station incharge Maninder Singh said in fact two groups of villagers were involved in a dispute over action against suspected drug peddlers. The matter was being probed, he added.

