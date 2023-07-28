Villagers protest lack of facilities in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, July 27

Residents of flood-affected border villages of the district on Thursday staged a protest over the lack of relief provided to them. These villages, which are situated along the Sutlej, have been badly affected by flashfloods. The protest was held on the strategically important Kawan Wali bridge that connects 12 villages with the rest of the state near the border.

Des Singh, a Block Samiti member and resident of the Hasta Kalan village, alleged that the government had failed to provide adequate relief to affected farmers. "Contrary to the tall claims of the government, it has failed to make proper arrangements to tackle the calamity," said Des Singh.

Chann Singh of Bhaini Ram Singh village said the villagers are facing a shortage of green fodder and ration.

Fazilka DC Senu Duggal said the required material was being provided to affected residents without discrimination. She added that Heath Department and Animal Husbandry Department teams had been deployed in the villages for door-to-door examining of villagers and their livestock.

Crop on 14,000 acres affected

Sources said that due to the regular release of high volume of water from the Hussainiwala headworks, crop in about 14,000 acres of land in nearly 23 villages has been inundated with water.

