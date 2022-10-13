Villagers protest over desilting of river

Tribune News Service

Ropar, October 12

A large number of residents of Aaspur village near here staged a protest today over digging in the Sarsa, a tributary of the Sutlej.

They claimed that the digging work, in the name of desilting of the river, by the state government at this particular spot would lead to flooding of their village during the rainy season.

Following the protest, the Mining Department has suspended the work on the river for the time being.

Aaspur village sarpanch Ranveer Singh said earlier too, desilting was done near their village. Now again, machines have started lifting soil from fields situated on the river bank which is towards the village, he said. Due to its higher level from the riverbed, this portion of land provides protection to the village during the rainy season and the lifting of the sand from this area will give uninterrupted course to the flood water to enter the village, he added.

Village nambardar Bachittar Singh said officials started digging on a private land as the owner, who belonged to another village, had given his consent. But, it would put the life and property of local villagers at risk, he said.

On the other hand, Mining Department officials brushed aside the apprehensions of the villagers and said that there was no scope of flooding of area due to desilting. “The fears of protesters are misplaced as the level of the riverbank towards Aaspur is reasonably high and there is no chance of floods in their area,” said Executive Engineer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

