Villagers threaten stir against textile park in Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 8
Though the state government has only made an announcement of offering 1,000 acres to the Centre for setting up a textile park here, a controversy has already erupted in the area with farmers of a few villages opposing the move.
No official intimation has been received by the district administration to suggest a suitable site for the park. However, locals claimed that it was going to be set up at Reona Ucha, Reona Neewan, Reona Bhola and other surrounding villages, located along the national highway, where panchayat land of more than 1,000 acres is available.
Villagers claimed that industrialists and property dealers had been making rounds of the area.
DC Parneet Shergill said the directions from the government regarding the site for the textile park were awaited. She said the administration was not aware of the site, but the information regarding land banks and parcels available in the district had been shared with the government.
