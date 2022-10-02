Villagers tie 3 outsiders in Nangal

Tribune News Service

Nangal, October 1

Residents of Passiwal village today overpowered three persons, who allegedly tried to attack a local identified as Gaurav, alias Gopi.

The suspects have been identified as Umar, Rajiv and Naginder Rana, all residents of Kangra. The villagers tied the trio with a rope and raised slogans against the police.

The suspects said they had entered the village to find the cattle which went missing after a road accident.

On August 30, a truck transporting buffaloes and calves overturned leading to the death of 20 animals, said Gaurav, adding that he was involved in the rescue work and burying of the dead cattle and had lodged a complaint against the cattle owner.

“Today four people reached my home and tried to attack me. The villagers overpowered three of them, while one of them managed to flee,” he alleged.

The suspects said they were asked by the cattle owner to locate the missing buffaloes. The owner suspected that nearly 40 buffaloes and calves, which survived in the accident, were taken away by the locals.

Nangal SHO Danish Veer Singh said they had detained Umar, Rajiv and Nanginder and booked them under Sections 452, 323 and 34 of the IPC.