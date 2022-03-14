Violating green norms, Sangrur council burns city waste in open

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, March 13

In gross violation of norms, employees of the Sangrur Nagar Council have been burning the waste of city in the open. Despite having the required space to dispose of the waste on the outskirts of the city, the malpractice is going on unabated.

“Council employees bring the waste here, unload it and put that on fire. This practice has been going on for quite some time. The smoke emanating from the burning waste is detrimental for the health of residents of the surrounding areas,” said Gurdarshan Singh, a resident area.

Will look into matter The waste can’t be burnt. Council authorities must follow the laid down procedure while disposing it. I will look into the matter. —Ramvir, Sangrur Deputy Commissioner

The council has taken a piece of land along Ubhawal road on an annual lease. At that time, NC authorities had claimed they would use it for proper disposal of the city’s waste. In Sangrur city, council authorities have set up many small dumps in Dhuri gate, Sunami gate and Patiala gate areas. From these small dumps, council employees take the waste to the main dump.

“The burning of waste belies the council’s claims. Authorities should take a strict notice of the violation of norms as it might create health problems for residents,” said Dr AS Mann, a local social worker. Sangrur Deputy Commissioner said that he would look into the matter.

