'Violence has no place’: BJP condemns knife attack on Sukhbir Badal

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon and other senior party leaders strongly condemned the attack on SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in Maharashtra’s Nanded, saying that violence is completely unacceptable.

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Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon said he is deeply concerned over the attack on Badal. Akali Dal chief and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was injured in a knife attack, police said.

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A man attacked Badal with a knife when he was visiting the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat, police said.

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One person has been detained in connection with the attack.

“Praying for his speedy recovery. Violence has no place, especially on the soil of our sacred Takhts,” Kewal Dhillon said in a post on X.

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ਤਖ਼ਤ ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਜ਼ੂਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਵਿਖੇ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਸ. @officeofssbadal ਜੀ ’ਤੇ ਹੋਏ ਹਮਲੇ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਸੁਣ ਕੇ ਮੈਂ ਬੇਹੱਦ ਚਿੰਤਤ ਹਾਂ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਲਦ ਸਿਹਤਯਾਬੀ ਅਤੇ ਚੜ੍ਹਦੀ ਕਲਾ ਲਈ ਅਰਦਾਸ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ। ਹਿੰਸਾ ਦਾ ਕਿਸੇ ਵੀ ਸਮਾਜ ਅਤੇ ਲੋਕਤੰਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੋਈ ਸਥਾਨ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ, ਖ਼ਾਸ ਕਰਕੇ ਸਾਡੇ ਪਵਿੱਤਰ ਤਖ਼ਤ ਸਾਹਿਬਾਨ… — Kewal Singh Dhillon (@KewalDhillonPB) August 13, 2026

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu said the “cowardly attempt” on Badal’s life is deeply condemnable and a direct threat to Punjab’s peace and security.

“Violence and intimidation have no place in our holy shrines. The perpetrators must be exposed and punished, and those responsible for the security lapse must be held accountable. Sikhism stands for seva, courage and peace, not violence,” Bittu said in a post on X.

The cowardly attempt on Sardar Sukhbir Singh Badal Ji’s life is deeply condemnable and a direct threat to Punjab’s peace and security. Violence and intimidation have no place in our holy shrines. The perpetrators must be exposed and punished, and those responsible for the… — Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) August 13, 2026

BJP national spokesperson R P Singh appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure that this incident is thoroughly and impartially investigated.

“Punjab and the Punjabi community have already suffered immensely during the dark and painful years of violence and militancy. Generations of Punjabis have borne the deep scars left by that period. We cannot, under any circumstances, allow those dark days to return. Peace, brotherhood, constitutional values and the rule of law must always prevail,” R P Singh said.

“I pray for the good health, safety and speedy recovery of S. Sukhbir Singh Badal Ji,” he added.

Appealing for peace and restraint, Singh said that respect for democratic institutions and adherence to the rule of law should be upheld despite strong political disagreements, criticism, and differences of opinion.

“At a time when Punjab and the entire country are moving forward with aspirations of peace, development and progress, incidents like this must be dealt with firmly so that a clear message goes out that violence has no place in public life,” he said.

“Let us ensure that the hard-earned peace of Punjab and the dignity of our democratic system are protected at all costs,” he said.