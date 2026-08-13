DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / 'Violence has no place’: BJP condemns knife attack on Sukhbir Badal

'Violence has no place’: BJP condemns knife attack on Sukhbir Badal

Punjab leaders call for a fair probe and accountability, stressing that hard-earned peace must not be allowed to unravel

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:37 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. File photo
Advertisement

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon and other senior party leaders strongly condemned the attack on SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in Maharashtra’s Nanded, saying that violence is completely unacceptable.

Advertisement

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon said he is deeply concerned over the attack on Badal.  Akali Dal chief and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was injured in a knife attack, police said.

Advertisement

A man attacked Badal with a knife when he was visiting the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat, police said.

Advertisement

One person has been detained in connection with the attack.

“Praying for his speedy recovery. Violence has no place, especially on the soil of our sacred Takhts,” Kewal Dhillon said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu said the “cowardly attempt” on Badal’s life is deeply condemnable and a direct threat to Punjab’s peace and security.

“Violence and intimidation have no place in our holy shrines. The perpetrators must be exposed and punished, and those responsible for the security lapse must be held accountable.  Sikhism stands for seva, courage and peace, not violence,” Bittu said in a post on X.

BJP national spokesperson R P Singh appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure that this incident is thoroughly and impartially investigated.

“Punjab and the Punjabi community have already suffered immensely during the dark and painful years of violence and militancy. Generations of Punjabis have borne the deep scars left by that period. We cannot, under any circumstances, allow those dark days to return. Peace, brotherhood, constitutional values and the rule of law must always prevail,” R P Singh said.

“I pray for the good health, safety and speedy recovery of S. Sukhbir Singh Badal Ji,” he added.

Appealing for peace and restraint, Singh said that respect for democratic institutions and adherence to the rule of law should be upheld despite strong political disagreements, criticism, and differences of opinion.

“At a time when Punjab and the entire country are moving forward with aspirations of peace, development and progress, incidents like this must be dealt with firmly so that a clear message goes out that violence has no place in public life,” he said.

“Let us ensure that the hard-earned peace of Punjab and the dignity of our democratic system are protected at all costs,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts