Violence not Punjabi students’ tradition, says Akal Takht Jathedar

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Monday said those involved in spreading violence at Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara, were not representative of Punjab or Punjabis. He called for a thorough investigation into the incident and urged the police and the government to take steps to restore peace.

“This is not a Punjab issue. Punjabi students have never spread violence. But peace must prevail,” he said.

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“Punjab has seen several student movements. Irrespective of religion, Punjabis, especially the students, have never engaged in violence or vandalism. We do not know who these people are. I don’t think any Punjabi student played any role in it,” he added.