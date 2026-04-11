Viral audio puts 10 Ropar councillors under scanner

A political storm erupted in Ropar after statements made by former Municipal Council (MC) President Sanjay Verma in a viral audio clip landed 10 councillors in trouble, prompting the police to initiate an inquiry into the alleged corruption within the civic body.

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The controversy began after an audio clip surfaced on social media in which Sanjay Verma allegedly claimed that some councillors had accepted money from him but later voted against him during the no-confidence motion that led to his removal.

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Verma was recently ousted as MC President after a majority of councillors expressed no confidence in his leadership. He was subsequently replaced by Ashok Vahi.

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Following the circulation of the audio clip, several residents of Ropar filed a formal complaint with the police, seeking a probe into the allegations of corruption in the Municipal Council. Acting on the complaint, the Office of the DSP (Crime Against Women and Child), Ropar, issued notices summoning the councillors named in the allegations to join the investigation.

According to official communication, at least 10 councillors, along with former president Sanjay Verma, were asked to appear before the investigating officer at the office on April 6 to present their statements, along with any supporting evidence and witnesses. However, none of the councillors appeared before the police.

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DSP Deepinder Singh, when contacted by The Tribune, confirmed that the probe was initiated based on complaints filed by local residents. “The inquiry was instituted after residents approached the police regarding alleged corruption in the Municipal Council as mentioned in the viral audio clip of the former president,” he said.

He further stated that the councillors summoned in connection with the case are not cooperating with the investigation so far. “We have summoned the councillors against whom allegations have been levelled, but they have not joined the inquiry to date. We are issuing summons again, directing them to appear and record their statements,” he added.

Those summoned include councillors Charanjit Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Rajesh, Ladi, Pinka, Rinku, Bharat, Poonam Kekar and Jolly, apart from former MC President Sanjay Verma himself.

The incident has sparked widespread debate in the town, raising serious questions about transparency and accountability within the Municipal Council. Political observers believe the allegations, if proven, could have significant legal and political consequences for those involved.

Residents, meanwhile, have demanded a fair, transparent and time-bound investigation into the matter. Many have called for strict action against any individuals found guilty of corruption, stressing that such incidents erode public trust in local governance institutions. The issue also assumes significance in view of the fact that the house was completing its term, and elections for the MC are expected in the coming month.