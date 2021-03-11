Viral video: Ferozepur jail official engraved word 'gangster' with hot iron rod on my back, alleges inmate

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, August 18

In a shocking incident, a Dhilwan (Kapurthala)-based jail inmate has alleged in the District and Sessions Court here that a jail security personnel had tortured him and written the word 'gangster' in Punjabi on his back with hot iron rods.

Inmate Tarsem Singh has been lodged in Ferozepur jail since 2017 in an attempt of loot case and had appeared in Kapurthala court on Wednesday where he removed his shirt and levelled allegations of torture against the jail staff while also claiming that his life is under threat.

The District and Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar ordered that he be taken for medical examination in Kapurthala Civil Hospital and a report be submitted on August 20.

Kapurthala SMO Dr Sandeep Dhawan has said that the needful will be done.

The next date of hearing is on August 24.

The jail officials have refuted the allegations and said that the matter was of a few days back and Tarsem had himself got this written on his back from another inmate to target the jail officials.

"He had apologised for this but yesterday again he went to the court and levelled false allegations,” they said.

Tarsem Singh's parents had moved the application on the matter and had also attended the hearing on Wednesday. They said that their son had been wrongly booked by the police in several other criminal cases too and also expressed apprehensions regarding safety of their son. An unidentified person had recorded his statement and circulated the video on the social media.