Virasati Walk fashion show celebrates state’s heritage

The Virasati Walk Fashion Show, an initiative conceptualised by Sakshi Sawhney, the first woman Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) Amritsar, paid a tribute to Punjab’s rich heritage and craftsmanship.

Held at SARAS Mela 2025 in Dussehra Ground, Ranjit Avenue recently, the event showcased the vibrancy of traditional Punjab while preserving and promoting its cultural legacy.

A remarkable display of handcrafted textiles and heritage weaves, the fashion show highlighted the exceptional skills nurtured under the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, Aajeevika, and PSRLM. The theme, “Sanjha Punjab: Lehnda Punjab te Chadhda Punjab”, beautifully represented the unity of Punjab’s diverse cultural influences, connecting the past and present on a single platform.

What made this event unique was its departure from conventional fashion shows. Instead of professional models, children from rural Amritsar took the centerstage, undergoing meticulous training and grooming. Adorned in stunning designer ensembles, exquisite jewelry, and flawless makeup, they exuded confidence and grace, proving that talent knows no boundaries.

One of the most inspiring moments of the evening was the presence of showstoppers Dr Anupama Gupta, a double amputee, and Rajesh Ablu. Their resilience and spirit of empowerment left the audience in awe, making a powerful statement about overcoming adversity.