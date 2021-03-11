Visiting Patiala villages to address grievances: Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh

Karam Prakash
Patiala, April 27
AAP MLA and eye specialist Dr Balbir Singh, who had extensively participated and extended health services in the year-old farm agitation in Delhi, said he would make sure that he was available on all days for the people of the Patiala Rural constituency.
“Unlike previous MLAs, I sit in the office for three-four days a week. And the rest of the days, I visit at least two villages to reach out the people to hear their problems.”
The AAP MLA said he would adopt the concept of the ‘single window system’, under which residents could apprise him of their problems and the rest he would take care of. “People can come to me for any work. Thereafter, I will talk to the government officials concerned to get the work done at the earliest.”
Being a health professional, Dr Balibir said he had already told the officials of Government Rajindra Hospital that no patient would be charged for medicine or tests during the first 24 hours of emergency cases. He said an NGO would be helping in this case. “I have adopted Langh village, where a health survey will be conducted to evaluate the underlying healthcare issues,” the MLA added.
FOCUS ON JOB CREATION
Unemployment and drugs are the major issues in this segment. Apart from generating job avenues for the youth, I will go all out to end the drug menace. — Balbir Singh, Patiala rural MLA
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors