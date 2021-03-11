Visiting Patiala villages to address grievances: Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh

Karam Prakash

Patiala, April 27

AAP MLA and eye specialist Dr Balbir Singh, who had extensively participated and extended health services in the year-old farm agitation in Delhi, said he would make sure that he was available on all days for the people of the Patiala Rural constituency.

“Unlike previous MLAs, I sit in the office for three-four days a week. And the rest of the days, I visit at least two villages to reach out the people to hear their problems.”

The AAP MLA said he would adopt the concept of the ‘single window system’, under which residents could apprise him of their problems and the rest he would take care of. “People can come to me for any work. Thereafter, I will talk to the government officials concerned to get the work done at the earliest.”

Being a health professional, Dr Balibir said he had already told the officials of Government Rajindra Hospital that no patient would be charged for medicine or tests during the first 24 hours of emergency cases. He said an NGO would be helping in this case. “I have adopted Langh village, where a health survey will be conducted to evaluate the underlying healthcare issues,” the MLA added.