Visits by dignitaries disrupting relief work, say officials

Security protocols and logistical procedures that accompany a VIP visit are causing major disruptions to the flood rescue and relief operations, according to several officials and villagers here.

They also complained that during such visits, VIPs “explicitly ask their followers to focus TV cameras on them”.

On Friday, hundreds of policemen, some of them from neighbouring districts, were deployed throughout the city to ensure no untoward incident happened when Union Ministers Shivraj Chouhan and Ravneet Bittu came to the city.

“The officials, whose responsibility is to provide succour and relief to the villagers, were forced to remain a part of the leaders’ entourage throughout the day,” a senior official said expressing concern over VIP visits.

Another senior officer said he was yet to meet a politician “who had not come without a personal photographer in tow”.

“More than a dozen leaders have promised financial aid but we have received none so far,” said Lakhwinder Singh of Lasian village.

When a dignitary comes, government officials spend considerable time briefing him on the situation.

“Nine times out of ten, this is often for the purpose of a photo-opportunity rather than for genuinely assisting with the rescue effort,” said a legislator.